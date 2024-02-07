LGUs told: Enforce trike, e-bike bans

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Tuesday reiterated his call for local government units to strictly enforce regulations prohibiting tricycles and pedicabs from plying along national highways.

In a statement, Abalos stressed that while trikes and pedicabs provide accessible and affordable modes of transportation, the safety of drivers, passengers and road users are of utmost importance.

“LGUs should, therefore, enforce the law since we need to look after the welfare of the riding public,” Abalos said.

The DILG chief’s statements come after a tricycle was hit by a passenger bus while traversing along the national highway in Labo, Camarines Norte last 4 February.

“It is unfortunate that many LGUs have not been strictly implementing such regulations which often result in traffic congestion and accidents,” he said.

Abalos, however, stressed that in cases where there are no alternative routes available and as a last resort, the LGU through its Sanggunian may issue an exception.

This is in accordance with LTO MC 94-199 issued on 2 May 1994 providing for the guidelines to implement the devolution of LTFRB’s franchising authority over tricycles-for-hire to local government units pursuant to the Local Government Code or RA 7160.

To recall, the DILG issued Memorandum Circular 2020-036 in February 2020, prohibiting trikes, pedicabs and motorized pedicabs from operating on national highways, and reiterated on MC 2020-145 released for the continuation of the road clearing.

The DILG also recently released MC 2023-195 urging all local chief executives to reorganize or re-convene their Tricycle Task Force to update their Tricycle Route Plan that would include penal provisions for violators.

Citing reports from the Metro Manila Accident and Reporting System, Abalos said that in 2022 alone 2,829 road accidents were recorded involving bikes, e-bikes and pedicabs.