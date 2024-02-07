Boiling point

Yellowstone National Park in the United States is famous for its spectacular wilderness and geysers that shoot up hot water and steam.

Other interesting features of the sprawling park are the bison, rivers and hot springs.

Thousands of tourists hike in the park every year to enjoy breathtaking nature. But hand in hand with the outdoor excitement are dangers lurking in YNP’s surroundings, with unruly tourists at the highest risk of harm.

“All too often, visitors blatantly disregard the clearly posted cautionary signs, leaving the boardwalk trails, which park rangers and park geologists place at a safe distance from dangerous features,” wrote the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory in an article for the US Geological Survey in 2021, Yahoo.com reports.

A man trying to show off a personal stunt to boost his social media numbers and views recently made it to YNP’s infamous Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which features videos of “bad behaviors” in the park.

The video taken in the summer shows the man near the edge of a steaming pool and being warned by a companion not to do what he was daring to do.

The video then shows the guy coming down to the pool and dipping his fingers in the water. He quickly pulls back his fingertips, which were scalded by the boiling water.

Despite the injury, he was still fortunate as the fragile ground beside the pool, which is a thin crust, did not collapse from his weight, or he could have fallen into the hot groundwater.

The US National Park Service says, “Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” according to Yahoo.com news.

The NPS warns visitors not to touch thermal features or runoff and never to try bathing in the heated water.