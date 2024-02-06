Yes to cessation of hostilities

The ongoing verbal tussle between President Bongbong Marcos and his predecessor had an unexpected twist. In a move that might have upped the ante, former president Duterte, in a press conference, claimed that “local political forces would be regrouping to start a movement for a “separate and independent Mindanao.”

He likewise said that the “breakaway won’t be a bloody one but would follow the processes established by the United Nations.” He appeared to be serious, even naming former Speaker of the House Pantaleon Alvarez as the head of the movement. The fuss further muddled the issue of Charter change through a People’s Initiative.

Take note that as a seasoned litigator, Duterte was very careful in his choice of words, mindful that he could face criminal action for the political crime of inciting sedition. But the timing of the call raised eyebrows about the sincerity of his motive, coming as it does in the heat of his escalating, name-calling word war with the President.

His other statement, though, betrayed his not-so-noble purpose. Media quoted him as saying: “If there will be a separate Mindanao Republic, it (International Criminal Court) could no longer enter Mindanao because Alvarez here will hide me.”

There you have it, readers. It is for a personal interest, i.e., to provide himself a protective shield from the long arm of the law.

But regardless of Duterte’s intention, his call for independence has rubbed salt into old wounds. It brought back painful memories of the past when Moros fought for “Merdeka,” or independence, resulting in a bloody fratricide that cost the lives of thousands of mujahideen and government troopers and inflicted untold suffering on the Bangsamoro.

On the other hand, it was music to the ears of rabid ultra-radical Muslim separatists who could not be placated by the grant of the autonomous power which they are now enjoying under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao.

People uninitiated about Mindanao’s political history and zeitgeist and its people may find Duterte’s statement odd. But to the unrepentant advocates, it is the ultimate solution and a panacea for all the social and political ills that have gripped the country’s biggest island for decades. From some Muslims’ perspective, a separate Islamic state could spring out of an independent Mindanao.

Independence is a subject that Muslims treat very seriously. People should not fool around with it and/or use it to grandstand as part of their rhetoric supporting their political agenda. It carries much significance to the Muslims. As we’ve said, the last time Muslims fought for their right to self-determination, it was very costly. It was for this reason they had to downgrade their aspirations from secession to autonomy — an autonomy whose range of power is still evolving against the gusty winds of hesitancy from the central authority, which is reluctant to surrender part of its governmental powers to the autonomous authority.

I am no fan of the present dispensation, nor am I taking sides in the present political hullabaloo about Charter change. But I believe that the more these leaders hit at each other, the more they neglect to address the country’s problems.

Independence for Mindanao is not the solution to what ails the region and its people. This sentiment is shared by the near-unanimous negative reaction of multitudes of Muslims who see no benefit from secession. It is not also the system of government that makes these problems resistant to solution.

Blame the governors of the provinces who care more for the perpetuation of their dynasties than the welfare of the governed, especially those in the economic margins. Truth be told, the governors are the root cause of the problems.

No to secession! Yes, to the cessation of verbal hostilities among our political leaders.

