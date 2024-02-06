Malasakit Center gives hope to leukemia patient

The Malasakit Center initiated by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continues to play a crucial role in providing medical assistance to underprivileged Filipino families.

A poignant narrative comes from James Santiago, a 30-year-old resident of Barangay Caticlan in Malay, Aklan, whose daughter, Quianna Santiago, has been battling leukemia.

In a heartfelt account, James expressed the gravity of the situation faced by his family.

“Without the Malasakit Center, I would not have been able to continue the medication of my daughter. It could have gotten worse,” he stated. His words underscore the dire circumstances his family was in before they received assistance from the Malasakit Center.

Five-year-old Quianna’s health ordeal began subtly with paleness and unexplained bruises, leading to a devastating diagnosis at a hospital in Roxas City in Capiz. The family, already strained financially, was on the brink of despair.

James recounted, “We already sought the help of social welfare because our savings have all been used up. We could no longer afford the medication.”

At this critical juncture, the Malasakit Center at the Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City intervened, providing a lifeline for Quianna’s dialysis and chemotherapy treatments.

The Malasakit Center, a collaborative effort among various government agencies, has been pivotal in easing the burden of medical expenses for countless Filipinos. The centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, aiming to support underprivileged patients in covering their hospital costs and reducing it to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses. The DoH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around 10 million Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Go continued to his support of communities affected by disasters as he sent aid to thousands of flood-affected residents in Davao del Norte, his home region. His staff helped affected residents from Tagum City, Asuncion, Braulio E. Dujali, New Corella, Santo Tomas and Kapalong.