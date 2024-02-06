FDA warns public vs 5 unregistered supplements

The Food and Drug Administration cautioned the general public not to purchase and consume unregistered food supplements.

In an advisory dated 5 February, the FDA warned the public against purchasing and consuming five food supplements, namely "RLB Organics Banaba Capsules 500mg," "Ludingji Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Dietary Supplement," "LG Enterprise Malunggay (Moringa Oleifera)," "Piping Rock Multi Gummies for Women Natural Fruit Flavor Dietary Supplement," and "Pure! Makabuhay Capsule Herbal Supplement."

The FDA said the abovementioned food supplements are not registered and have no corresponding certificate of product registration.

It stressed that the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, use, promotion, advertising, and sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited.

The FDA also noted that the food supplements did not go through the evaluation process of the FDA, thus the agency cannot assure its quality and safety.

The agency also warned concerned establishments not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food products until CPR is issued "otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued."

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.