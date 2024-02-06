FDA cautions public vs 2 unregistered instant coffees

The Food and Drug Administration cautioned the public against purchasing and consuming two unregistered instant coffees.

In an advisory dated 5 February, the FDA warned the public not to purchase and consume "Old Town White Coffee 30% Less Sugar 3 in 1 Instant Premix White Coffee" and "Alicafe Original."

The FDA said the abovementioned food products are not registered and have no corresponding certificate of product registration.

"[The] manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering of sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited," the agency noted.

"Since this food product has not gone through the evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," it added.

It also warned concerned establishments not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food product until CPR is issued "Otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued."

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.