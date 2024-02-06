Diarrhea, stomach flu down 27 in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — A total of 27 residents are now confined at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center after suffering from diarrhea and stomach flu since 3 February.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. has ordered a city-wide inspection of water sources after the admission of the victims.

Lazatin issued Memorandum No. 370. Series of 2024, directing the City Health Office, General Services Office, CHO-Sanitation Division and the Business Permit and Licensing Division to do the inspection starting Monday.

The inspection includes the microbiological and chemical test of water from all water suppliers and water refilling stations within Angeles City, in addition to the regular tests conducted by the city.

Water at the Angeles City Hall Compound, especially at the cooperative canteen, and at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center, including the hospital canteen, were ordered inspected, too.

The mayor also asked the concerned local government departments to inspect water in all public and private schools in the city, especially in canteens and cafeterias.

Meanwhile, Dr. Froilan Canlas of RLMMC said the number of affected people is high but there is no clustering.

Dr. Verona Guevarra said the CHO has coordinated with local private hospitals for the data regarding cases of stomach flu.

The mayor asked Canlas and Guevarra to coordinate with local hospitals on the number and conditions of patients with intestinal infection or viral gastroenteritis.

The two local health officials were also directed to seek the help of the Department of Health if there is an outbreak of virus.

Earlier, Lazatin asked the public to be “vigilant” and ensure cleanliness of their water and food sources.

Symptoms of viral gastroenteritis or intestinal infection includes watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever.

Viral gastroenteritis can be contracted through contact with an infected person or by consuming contaminated food or water. Most affected are infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.