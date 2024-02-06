Approval of immigration budget welcomed

The Bureau of Immigration expresses gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the national government for their approval of the Bureau’s budget and for considering the augmentation of the salaries of its personnel.

According to the BI, as per the GAA, 11 percent of the BI’s income from the collection of the express lane fee will be remitted to the national treasury as general fund income.

The bureau further mentioned that in the same section, any related travel expenses for Filipino passengers who are denied boarding or whose flight is delayed in the absence of a court order will be subtracted from the balance of the special trust fund account.

As part of the GAA, under conditional implementation, President Marcos mentioned that the guidelines should not render nugatory the mandate of the BI to administer and enforce immigration laws, as well as RA 11862 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act).