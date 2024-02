LATEST

Wood dragon art display

LOOK: Contemporary artist Leeroy New showcases his latest work, a 132-meter Wood Dragon titled "Flight of the Lucky Wood Dragon" made of different indigenous materials, at Lucky Chinatown Mall on Monday, 5 February 2024, a few days before Chinese New Year. New is joined by Lucky Chinatown General Manager Nori Mizoguchi and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Cluster General Manager Mark Sta. Ana during the event.