Tagbanua tribes thank USAID for ‘Odette’ aid

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The Tagbanua indigenous cultural communities on the west coast of Puerto Princesa City are thankful for the $50,000 emergency conservation grant from the United States Agency for International Development to support their recovery from the significant damage caused by typhoon “Odette.”

The indigenous peoples of SIMBANAP, residing in cultural enclaves in the barangays of Simpocan, Bagong Bayan and Napsan, expressed their gratitude during a visit by key USAID officials.

The meeting, which included representatives from the Gerry Roxas Foundation and the local implementing agency Nagkakaisang mga Tribu ng Palawan Inc., took place at the Tribal Hall of Barangay Napsan for a sharing session on 2 February.

The financial support from USAID’s INSPIRE project, implemented by the GRF, has been described as “invaluable” by the Tagbanua communities during their challenging times.

The Tagbanua, one of the oldest and most underserved indigenous peoples in the Philippines, have a deep-rooted bond with nature, as seen through their traditions and customs. Their primary means of subsistence—fishing, agriculture, and the collection of resources from their ancestral lands and maritime domains — suffered considerable disruption due to the typhoon.

Jarebel dela Torre, president of the Sangbayaang Tagbanua Kat Labtay, remarked that USAID’s assistance enabled them to conduct a thorough assessment of their mountain areas post-Odette, evaluating the extent of damage and quantifying tree loss.

She pointed out the significant impact of the damage on their collection of non-timber forest products, including the loss of bee populations essential for honey production and the destruction of various valuable trees and paths due to forest debris.

With support from the INSPIRE project and Palawan State University, the Tagbanua communities established a nursery for tree seedlings and received training on land preparation techniques for restoration efforts.

“Our indigenous brothers and sisters will never forget this as it met their daily needs. We planted to restore our damaged forests, and in that short time, the results were positive, and we were fortunate,” Dela Torre stated.

Nathaniel Mendoza, president of Sambayaang nga Tagbanua Kat Simpucan, shared that “Odette” was their first experience with such a powerful storm, causing concern for their livelihoods due to the disruption of income sources.

Despite Puerto Princesa City’s history of minimal impact from natural disasters, Odette’s devastation was unprecedented for them.

“The INSPIRE Project, funded by USAID, was an important help as it allowed us to inventory the mountain areas, identify damaged trees, and undertake reforestation. Through this assistance, we were able to plant tree seedlings,” Mendoza explained.

Johnmart Salunday, NATRIPAL president and a leading Tagbanua community figure, described the assistance as having a “profound impact.” He detailed how Odette’s aftermath severely affected their primary income source from the almaciga resin collection.

The USAID grant facilitated environmental recovery efforts through tree replacement, nurturing wildlings in nurseries, and reforestation, focusing on indigenous species vital for honey bees and fast-growing fruit trees like jackfruit, which provide a sustainable livelihood.

“The emergency fund from USAID helped IPs from Simpocan, Bagong Bayan and Napsan. From gathering wildlings, raising them in nurseries, and planting, they worked on it and earned from it,” Salunday remarked, adding that the support enabled community members to purchase school supplies for their children and repair their homes, offering hope to Tagbanua families devastated by the typhoon.