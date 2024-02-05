NAIA terminals, airfield to undergo electrical maintenance work

The Manila International Airport Authority ntends to perform various electrical maintenance tasks at NAIA Terminals 1 and 2, International Cargo Terminal, MIAA Admin Building and the airfield starting on 6 February to 7 March as part of NAIA's ongoing electrical systems upgrade.

According to MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines, although there will be some inconvenience in some areas, critical systems used for passenger processing will remain operational.

There would also be no impact on work schedules or flight operations.

According to Ines, MIAA management has informed stakeholders about about the maintenance schedules and created a single plan to ensure the smooth movement and transportation of passengers during the pertinent period, following an earlier discussion with Meralco and the MIAA service provider.