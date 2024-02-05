House resolution blasts Senate's 'confrontational tactics'

The House of Representatives has adopted a resolution upholding its integrity and honor in the face of its row with the Senate over Charter change.

The resolution rejects "unfounded" allegations leveled by senators against Speaker Martin Romualdez as the alleged architect of the ongoing signature-buying to enforce Cha-cha through people's initiative.

"The confrontational tactics used by the Senate are detrimental to the spirit of cooperative governance and the public's confidence in parliamentary processes," the resolution read.

The House and the Senate have been at odds over the latter's reluctance to make Cha-cha happen. Their divergent stances on the change have sparked verbal sparring between congressmen and senators.

Senator Imee Marcos directly tagged her cousin, Romualdez, as the one behind the campaign to muster signatures to make Cha-cha happen through PI, which allegedly involved monetary incentives. The Speaker, however, has repeatedly denied having a hand in the PI efforts.

During the adoption of the resolution on Monday, House Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. said," We have no involvement in the signature drive to amend the Constitution and it was, in fact, initiated by a private organization."

In the resolution, House leaders and other political party leaders said that while taking criticisms is part of their sworn duties, they take exception to the Senate's allegations that they said undermine the lower chamber's independence, reputation and integrity.

The resolution served as the House's formal denunciation of the Senate's "confrontational tactics," a "breach of interparliamentary courtesy and a challenge to the integrity of the parliamentary institution."

Last week, the Marcos-led panel launched a probe into the alleged signature-buying drive for a PI, which House leaders then deemed a "waste of time" and government resources.

The resolution stated that the Senate's inquiry is "without a clear legislative purpose [and is] specifically directed at discrediting" Romualdez and the House.

"The House of Representatives stands united in rejecting the unfounded accusations, commits itself to defend the dignity and integrity of the institution, and gives its full and unwavering support to the Speaker," the resolution read.

The adopted resolution mustered 283 signatories from its members.

The Commission on Elections last week halted all PI proceedings, including accepting signature sheets in its local offices.

Comelec chief George Garcia on Monday said that all signature pages the poll body has accepted will remain in local offices.