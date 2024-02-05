Honasan to PBBM: Extend hand of unity to FPRRD, Arroyo, Estrada

Former senator Gringo Honasan is urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to engage in a closed-door meeting with the three former presidents and discuss and decide solutions to the country’s pressing issues in the face of mounting political tensions.

Honasan, in a video message posted on his social media account, proposed that Marcos should “extend a hand of unity” not only to former President Rodrigo Duterte but also to former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and former President Joseph Estrada.

“Many believe that the situation in our country may deteriorate an unmanageable proportions that may result in irreversible damage to our institutions. As a concerned private citizen, I raise my voice to call for sobriety and calm between our two great leaders, President Bongbong Marcos and former President Rodrigo Duterte," Honasan said.

“We respectfully and humbly appeal to President Marcos Jr. to extend the hand of unity to former President Duterte and let him also include former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Erap Estrada and convene an executive meeting among them,” he added.

Honasan said having four great leaders in one room, away from the prying eyes of the media, is good for the country since all of them “want the best for the country.”

The top-level executive meeting, he said, should include a discussion of matters affecting the highest public and national interest, before reporting them to the nation.

“By avoiding media presence, the focus can remain solely on finding sustainable solutions that prioritize the best interests of the public and the nation as a whole,” he added.

Given the presidents' esteemed stature as senior statesmen, Honasan underscored their possession of the capability to collectively determine the necessary steps to effectively confront identified issues.

Honasan hopes that Marcos and the three former leaders will consider his suggestion.

“I hope that my proposal is heard and be given consideration. We are better off united than divided,” he added.

Honasan's proposal came after Marcos and Duterte exchanged allegations of drug use amid the controversial push for the People’s Initiative.