DA eyes aid to aquaculture growers

The Department of Agriculture is ready to extend assistance to those who are interested in aquaculture farming, said an official on Monday.

“The DA will help those who want to invest in marine culture, aquaculture for sufficient fish production, including bangus, tilapia, catfish, pompano and shrimps and crabs.,” said Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Arnel de Mesa in a televised briefing. “We know that Laguna de Bay is one of the largest suppliers of fish in Metro Manila, including other neighboring areas.”

Earlier, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu said he was keen on reviving Laguna de Bay to maximize its aquaculture potential.

According to De Mesa, although the DA is not in charge of the lake, Laurel has tasked the BFAR to study how to increase its fish production.

“Our Secretary believes that the price of bangus in Laguna de Bay can be lowered by P70 to P80 only per kilo,” he said.

Last 1 February, fishing grounds in Palawan were reopened after a three-month closed fishing season.

With this, De Mesa said the department is expecting that fish, including galunggong (round scad), will have lower farmgate prices with the arrival of additional supply.

“Since our open season is starting again this February-March, we expect a big drop. Maybe up to 3 percent price of galunggong and other pelagic fish.”

DA’s price monitoring in Metro Manila markets on Monday shows that retail prices of galunggong are between P200 and P320 per kilo, while the imported gaunggong is between P180 and P260.