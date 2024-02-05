Commemorating Waitangi: A symbol of unity and partnership

A message from New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Peter Kell:

Today people in New Zealand commemorate Waitangi Day, an important milestone in Aoteraoa New Zealand’s history. It is also an opportunity to contemplate the profound significance of this historical commemoration in the context of the flourishing relationship between New Zealand and the Philippines.

Waitangi Day holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand. It marks the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi – a place in the north of the North Island – on 6 February 1840 – 184 years ago to the day. This pact forged a unique partnership between the indigenous Māori people and the British Crown, and is considered to be the founding document of New Zealand as a nation.

Founding a nation and establishing a society based on the principles of unity, cooperation and equality are never easy. They represent a journey – not a destination. Waitangi Day reinforces the importance of dialogue, respect and collaboration between diverse cultures.

So it is a chance for all peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand to reflect on the journey that we have taken as a nation since that day 184 years ago. The challenges. The opportunities. The mis-steps. The strides forward. In short, the good, the bad, the ugly.

It is also an opportunity for me today to reflect on relations between the Philippines and Aotearoa New Zealand – two partners that share not only a history of diplomatic relations but also a commitment to building bridges of friendship and understanding. We recognise the value of diversity and strength that comes from respecting each other’s unique culture.

Our two nations have enjoyed a longstanding relationship characterised by shared values, common interests, and a commitment to cooperation across various domains, from trade to defence, development to ease of doing business, and in regional and international fora.

Trade and economic relations

New Zealand and the Philippines have a thriving trade relationship, which has only grown stronger in recent years. Our bilateral trade has witnessed an upward trajectory, and we are committed to expanding our economic collaboration. As of June 2023, New Zealand exported NZD1 billion of total goods and services to the Philippines and imported NZD0.36 billion, for a total trade value of NZD 1.36 billion. Dairy remains New Zealand’s biggest export commodity to the Philippines, while Travel is its biggest export service. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) Philippines has experienced a surge in interest from New Zealand companies in the information and technology, manufacturing, and food and beverage sectors looking to set up back offices in the Philippines. We are continuously working to explore trade, investment, and joint ventures in sectors such as agriculture and renewable energy, highlighting our mutual interest in sustainable development.

People-to-people exchanges

Our nations have embraced a rich tradition of cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and various people-to-people initiatives. These initiatives have enriched our societies by fostering a deeper understanding of each other's culture and values. Filipinos now comprise the third largest Asian population in New Zealand and Kiwinoys (Filipino Kiwis) account for more than 1.5 percent of our total population. With a 100,000-strong Filipino population in New Zealand, we are committed to continuing and enhancing these exchanges, ensuring our people benefit from the diverse experiences and perspectives we offer. We in New Zealand are grateful for the contribution that Philippine companies and talent make to our economy and society.

Defense and security cooperation

New Zealand and the Philippines have collaborated extensively in defence and security. We have signed an updated defence cooperation arrangement in November 2017 which provides for enhanced defence cooperation in the areas of logistics and defence industry. Since 1989, more than 114 Filipino officers have undertaken training in New Zealand as annually, an officer from the Armed Forces of the Philippines attends our Staff College. The recent goodwill visit of HMNZS AOTEAROA on 31 October - 1 November 2023 underscores our commitment to regional security and stability. We are discussing ways to strengthen defence collaboration, including capacity-building programs.

Ease of doing business

Leveraging New Zealand’s leading position in the Ease of Doing Business Index, we have collaborated over the past few years with Philippine Government agencies to support them in enhancing and streamlining processes. We signed in 2021 a Memorandum of Arrangement with the Anti-Red Tape Authority to promote the ease of doing business and public sector efficiency. That arrangement has provided the framework for ongoing discussions and collaboration with various Philippine national government agencies. We have also worked with local government units such as Valenzuela City and Quezon City.

Development cooperation

Development cooperation has been an important part of our partnership. New Zealand has a long-standing development programme in the Philippines, with a focus on supporting sustainable development and enhancing the lives of Filipino communities. Our development investments in the Philippines focus on agriculture, knowledge and skills, and disaster risk management. We continue to work closely with the Philippine Government to address critical development challenges. New Zealand development cooperation actively supports the Bangsamoro Peace Process, working closely with former combatants and also indigenous and muslim communities.

In sum, Aotearoa New Zealand and the Philippines relations are healthy, robust and dynamic, and poised to grow and prosper. This relationship is a strong and stable foundation for our two countries to do more to make our region safer, more sustainable and more prosperous. Indeed we do collaborate closely in regional and international fora to address common challenges and opportunities.

The strength of this bilateral partnership and its strategic significance as a contribution to regional and global security, prosperity and sustainability were reaffirmed during the 7th Philippines-New Zealand Foreign Ministry Consultations, which took place in Wellington last year. 2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Philippine-New Zealand relations!

So as I reflect on Waitangi Day and its significance for Aotearoa New Zealand’s own journey as a nation, I am pleased to re-affirm that Aotearoa New Zealand-Philippine relations are in excellent shape, that they reflect our mutual commitment to a strong and enduring partnership, and that we eagerly anticipate the opportunities to further strengthen our ties.