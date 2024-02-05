BingoPlus grooves to fun drumbeats of Iloilo Dinagyang Festival

BingoPlus, the comprehensive entertainment and amusement platform and the first online Bingo app in the country, celebrated beauty and festivity in Iloilo as the city transformed for the annual Dinagyang Festival 2024.

The Dinagyang Festival is a showcase of Iloilo City's rich cultural heritage and devotion to the Sto. Niño (the Holy Child Jesus). Renowned worldwide for its captivating activities, merrymaking, performances and dancing, Dinagyang stands has become one of the most popular festivals in the country.

As a co-presenter, BingoPlus ensured a fun-filled and truly entertaining Dinagyang Festival for everyone, commencing with the Miss Iloilo Coronation Night on 13 January at Western Visayas State University where Alexie Mae Brooks was awarded Miss Iloilo BingoPlus 2024, taking home a cash prize of P50,000.

Because Iloilo City is also the 2023 UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the brand organized the Dinagyang Food Festival, enjoyed by thousands of festival-goers in Downtown Iloilo starting on 25 January. This showcased the historically rich and diverse food of Iloilo.

On 26 January, the city celebrated the talents, creativity and craftsmanship of the locals by opening its streets for the Dinagyang ILOmination Streetdance Competition and Floats Parade of Lights. BingoPlus awarded P20,000 to Tribu Sidlangan for winning Best in Costume. The brand also marched through the festive roads with the BingoPlus Illuminating Float, accompanied by the Miss Iloilo queens.

As the leading entertainment platform in the country, BingoPlus engaged in other festival competitions on 27-28 January, such as the Festive Parade Sponsors' Mardi Gras, Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan and the Dinagyang Tribes Competition. The brand awarded Tribu Silak the Best in Choreography with a cash prize of P20,000.

All events were enjoyed alongside the activities and prizes brought by BingoPlus and GamePlus in Valeria Street. The brand set up booths until 28 January with games and activities like color game, photo booth and the 3x3 Bingo Rush.

To add more fun and entertainment, the brand organized a two-day variety show in the street, featuring dance and singing competitions and performances from local and mainstream artists and influencers like Tony Labrusca, G22, KD Estrada, Neil Coleta, Jairius Aquino and more.

BingoPlus also distributed a total of P180,000 in prizes for all street activities in the street, along with the distribution of premium festive merchandise throughout the Dinagyang Festival.

The company's increasing involvement in local festivals testifies to its steadfast commitment to enrich local cultures and traditions celebrated generation after generation.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus are the flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp, the leading gaming and leisure provider in the country with its newest product, GamePlus.

Visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.net or download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.