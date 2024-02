LATEST

Bayan calls on Senate to take action vs. cha-cha

LOOK: Bayan asks the Senate to take swift and decisive action against charter change resolution on Monday, 5 February 2024. Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and allied organizations trooped to the Senate today and urged Senators to take swift and decisive action against the proposed charter change resolution. In a protest outside the Senate building, Bayan warned that cha-cha is anti-Filipino since it will allow foreigners greater control of our land, resources, and economy. | via LARRY CRUZ