Agents close first month with triple fugitive arrests

The Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit reported on Monday afternoon the arrest of three foreign fugitives during the last week of January as the agency continues to intensify its campaign against wanted fugitives that are hiding in the country.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the three alien fugitives were arrested in successive operations conducted by BI-FSU in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

The first arrested fugitive was on 25 January in Parañaque City, a Chinese national identified as Peng Yao, 30-year-old, who is wanted in Beijing, China, for kidnapping and unlawful detention. A warrant of arrest was reportedly issued against him by the People's Procuratorate in Luxi, China. The Chinese authorities have already revoked his passport, which also makes him an undesirable alien.

On January 29, the second fugitive was arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga, a 55-year-old Australian named Shaun Glen Mountne, who is wanted in Queensland for aggravated domestic violence and using a carriage service to menace, harass, and offend his victim.

On January 31, the third arrested fugitive was 40-year-old Korean national Yun Deokwon, who is wanted in Seoul, South Korea, for involvement in telecommunications fraud, for which the Suwon District Court in South Korea issued a warrant of arrest against him.

Allegelly Yun and his cohorts operated a call centre in China in 2011, from which they engaged in voice phishing, calling victims who were offered fictitious loans in exchange for payment of processing fees, according to the South Korean government.

Tansingco said the arrested aliens are now detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while awaiting their deportation proceedings.

The BI Chief added that all three of them had already been issued deportation orders by the BI Board of Commissioners. As soon as they have secured the necessary clearances for their departure, the Bureau will arrange their flight back to their respective countries to face their trials, and their names have been placed on the BI blacklist and banned from re-entering the country.