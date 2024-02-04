Tagbanua tribes express gratitude to USAID for 'Odette' aid

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — Indigenous cultural communities of Tagbanua on the west coast of Puerto Princesa City have expressed their gratitude for the $50,000 emergency conservation grant provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to aid their recovery from the extensive damage inflicted by Typhoon "Odette".

The indigenous peoples dwelling in cultural enclaves in the barangays of Simpocan, Bagong Bayan, and Napsan, collectively known as SIMBANAP, voiced their gratitude during a visit by key USAID officials.

The meeting, which included representatives from the Gerry Roxas Foundation (GRF) and the local implementing agency Nagkakaisang mga Tribu ng Palawan, Inc. (NATRIPAL), took place at the Tribal Hall of Barangay Napsan for a sharing session on 2 February.

USAID's financial support, delivered through its INSPIRE project and implemented by the GRF, has been deemed "invaluable" by the Tagbanua communities during their challenging times.

The Tagbanua, one of the oldest and most underserved indigenous peoples (IPs) in the Philippines, have a deep-rooted bond with nature, as seen through their traditions and customs. Their primary means of subsistence—fishing, agriculture, and the collection of resources from their ancestral lands and maritime domains—suffered considerable disruption due to the typhoon.

Jarebel dela Torre, president of the Sangbayaang Tagbanua Kat Labtay (SANTALAB), remarked that USAID's assistance enabled them to conduct a thorough assessment of their mountain areas post-Odette, evaluating the extent of damage and quantifying tree loss.

She pointed out the significant impact of the damage on their collection of non-timber forest products, including the loss of bee populations essential for honey production, and the destruction of various valuable trees and paths due to forest debris.

With support from the INSPIRE project and Palawan State University, the Tagbanua communities established a nursery for tree seedlings and received training on land preparation techniques for restoration efforts.

"Our indigenous brothers and sisters will never forget this as it met their daily needs. We planted to restore our damaged forests, and in that short time, the results were positive, and we were fortunate," Dela Torre stated.

Nathaniel Mendoza, president of Sambayaang nga Tagbanua Kat Simpucan (STBSI), shared that Odette was their first experience with such a powerful storm, causing concern for their livelihoods due to the disruption of income sources.

Despite Puerto Princesa City's history of minimal impact from natural disasters, Odette's devastation was unprecedented for them.

"The INSPIRE Project, funded by USAID, was an important help as it allowed us to inventory the mountain areas, identify damaged trees, and undertake reforestation. Through this assistance, we were able to plant tree seedlings," Mendoza explained.

Johnmart Salunday, NATRIPAL president and a leading Tagbanua community figure, described the assistance as having a "profound impact." He detailed how Odette's aftermath severely affected their primary income source from almaciga resin collection.

The USAID grant facilitated environmental recovery efforts through tree replacement, nurturing wildlings in nurseries, and reforestation, focusing on indigenous species vital for honey bees and fast-growing fruit trees like jackfruit, which provide a sustainable livelihood.

"IPs from Simpocan, Bagong Bayan, and Napsan were helped by the emergency fund from USAID. From gathering wildlings, raising them in nurseries, and planting, they worked on it and earned from it," Salunday remarked, adding that the support enabled community members to purchase school supplies for their children and repair their homes, offering hope to Tagbanua families devastated by the typhoon.

The visiting USAID officials were Bama Athreya, Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Hub and the Inclusive Development Hub in USAID’s Bureau for Inclusive Growth, Partnerships, and Innovation; Rebekah Eubanks, Deputy Mission Director for USAID Philippines; Dr. Paul Brown, Environmental Officer at USAID Philippines; and Cherry Rose Montojo, Development Program Specialist at the Environment Office of USAID Philippines.

Athreya, in her message of support, noted that people have a shared interest in ensuring that natural resources existing today are still there for generations to come and that learning indigenous knowledge and practices benefits everyone.

“[USAID] value[s] the rights and inclusion of indigenous communities around the world. And so that means, wherever we go, we should take every opportunity we can to hear from indigenous communities. We gain when we work with you and learn from you what could be best done to preserve those resources,” she said.

Accompanying the USAID officials were Glen A. de Castro, executive director of GRF; and Rebecca A. Paz, chief of party of INSPIRE.

USAID's INSPIRE Project is a five-year initiative aiming to enhance the resilience and security of natural resources through increased engagement from civil society organizations, local communities, academia, and the media. This grant is in addition to another three-year project focused on protecting and restoring the ancestral domains of the West Coast Tagbanua of Aborlan and Puerto Princesa City, emphasizing climate change resiliency and biodiversity conservation.

The visit by USAID officials underscored the agency's commitment to supporting indigenous communities worldwide, with a focus on preserving natural resources for future generations and learning from indigenous knowledge and practices.