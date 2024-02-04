Stop the drama, Baste tells Imee

Senator Marcos issued the statement after Duterte issued a strongly-worded post on Facebook asking her to stop “using” him.

“We already talked. Everything is okay now. From now on, I will no longer tell stories because with what is happening now, everything can be easily twisted and misinterpreted,” Marcos said.

“It seems like somebody wants us to fight. It is good we already talked, but I will no longer give details,” she added.

Duterte clarified the other day that his supposed apology was not meant to take back his harsh criticisms toward President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but rather for his sister, Senator Marcos.

“Madame Imee, let me clarify because you are already using it in your drama in the media. I apologized because I felt sorry for you, not because of what I uttered against your brother, the President,” Duterte, the brother of Vice President Sara Duterte and son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said in the post.

To recall, Senator Marcos revealed that Duterte reached out to him supposedly to apologize for the latter’s call on the President to resign for being “lazy.”

In the same forum, former President Duterte said it may be better for Mindanao to separate from the republic if the Marcos administration, through Speaker Martin Romualdez, would insist on amending the Constitution to, its critics say, surreptitiously push term extension.

“Mayor Baste reached out to me. He was very sorry. I understand him because he was very emotional. Imagine your father and brother being in jail, your emotions will surely revolt,” she said of the purported apology.

On Saturday, Duterte also urged Senator Marcos to stop using him in a Visayan language post, translated as follows: “Stop using me in your jammings. I let it pass the first time but you keep on saying too much.”

Marcos has maintained her distance from the feud between her family led by the President and the Dutertes.

“I would not take part in it. Let them handle that. It is sick. That is the only thing I can say,” she said.

Marcos Jr. and his predecessor, Duterte, publicly accused each other of being substance abusers.