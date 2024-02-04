Sasmuan wetlands celebrate third year as Ramsar site

SASMUAN, Pampanga — The Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetlands celebrated its third year of being declared a Ramsar site on Friday.

According to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Pampanga, the SPWC was declared as Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands as a recognition of the SPWC’s significance in sustaining global sustainability on 2 February 2021.

With the theme “Wetlands and human wellbeing,” the World Wetlands Day celebration was held at the Sasmuan Bangkung Malapad Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area here, where stakeholders conducted a cleanup drive, mangrove planting and birdwatching.

Participants included PENRO Pampanga, officials of the provincial government, Pampanga State Agricultural University, and other stakeholders.

Currently, the Philippines has eight wetlands that include Sasmuan, Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary, Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, Naujan Lake National Park, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Puerto Princessa Subterranean River National Park, Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area, and Negros Occidental Coastal Wetlands Conservation Area.

Sasmuan was added on the list of wetlands in the country in 2021.