Pasig River rehab project functional — DHSUD

Beyond beautification, the ongoing rehabilitation project of the Pasig River will be functional, ultimately aimed at boosting tourism and promoting transportation connectivity in the metropolis as envisioned by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“It is more than just a beautification project. We intend to implement functional development along the Pasig River that will promote tourism and transportation connectivity for the benefit of ordinary Filipinos,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, who also chairs the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development.

The first couple led officials during the inauguration last 17 January of the initial phase of the project, which included a showcase area and pedestrian walkway at the back of the iconic Manila Central Post Office.

Since its inauguration, the showcase area has been attracting numerous people from all walks of life and featured in social and mainstream media.

Dubbed as Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli, the project aims to transform Pasig River into a center of tourism and economic activity, while also helping address traffic issues in the cities along the river by creating a seamless connection between road and water transport.

The project is divided into nine sections traversing across several cities in the metropolis that intersect the river, from Manila Bay to Laguna de Bay. When completed, pedestrians and bikers can travel through the entire 25-kilometer stretch of the pathway with seamless connectivity.

Commuters can also transition from surface roads to water transport through bridge-walks, which will be constructed at major points that will serve as pickup and drop-off points for the water ferries.

In addition, eight other showcase areas similar to the one recently constructed at the back of the Manila Central Post Office will be built along the banks of the river “to provide people with the ideal environment to enjoy a day or evening with their family or friends in a well-lit open-space, park-like setting,” Acuzar said.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in three to five years and will also be funded through private donations.

The revitalization project aims to capitalize on the full potential of Pasig River and bring it to the level of other major waterways in the world such as the Thames River in London, the Chao Phraya in Bangkok and the Seine River in Paris.

Notable among these waterways, aside from being popular tourist attractions, are the commercial and mixed-use developments that surround it, Acuzar said.

“That’s what we want to see around Pasig River. We want to bring back its old glory and its place in history restored, but also breathe new life into it by bringing new and functional development around it,” Acuzar pointed out.