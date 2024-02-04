P173-M shear line agri damage logged

The Department of Agriculture reported that the agriculture sector has suffered P173.79 million in losses due to heavy rains and flooding induced by the shear line.

Affected farmers in the Davao and CARAGA regions numbered 9,139, which will be provided by the agency with farming inputs and cash aid for recovery, the DA said.

The total area affected stood at 12,126 hectares, with volume losses totaling 2,676 metric tons.

“Out of the 12,126 hectares affected, 4,566 hectares (37.65 percent) were totally damaged (with no chance of recovery), while 7,560 hectares (62.35 percent) were partially damaged (with chance of recovery),” the DA report read.

Rice incurred the biggest losses, affecting 11,232 hectares with a volume loss of 408 MT. The total value of crop damage was at P133.45 million.

Compostela Valley suffered the biggest agricultural damage, with losses estimated between P60 million and P66 million, followed by Davao del Norte with P40-P60 in losses.

Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental were also affected, with more than P20 million in losses.

Most of the affected areas are newly planted, the DA noted.

Meanwhile, 584 hectares of corn plantations suffered damage due to the shear line, with a volume loss of 1,666 MT and a total value loss of P34.73 million. Vivienne Angeles