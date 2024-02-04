loilo International Airport’s EMS recertified ISO-compliant

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has confirmed that the United Kingdom Accreditation Service, or UKAS, has recertified the Iloilo International Airport’s Environmental Management System.

The event marked the airport’s first successful surveillance audit since achieving the ISO 14001:2015 certification last year, demonstrating its continued compliance with international environmental standards.

Bureau Veritas conducted an independent audit to verify the airport’s maintenance of its EMS, which focuses on minimizing environmental impact.

Iloilo International Airport Manager Manuela Luisa Palma and CAAP Area Center 6 Manager Engr. Eusebio “Joebon” Monserate expressed their appreciation for the renewed certification.

They noted the airport’s commitment to resource efficiency, environmental responsibility, and awareness of climate change impacts.

CAAP director general Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo commended the airport’s management for achieving the recertification and encouraged other CAAP-operated airports to pursue similar EMS certifications.