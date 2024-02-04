FDA flags unnotified baby wipes

The Food and Drug Administration warned the public not to purchase and use unnotified baby wipes.

In an advisory dated 2 February, the FDA cautioned the public against purchasing and using “Kom Baby Wipes,” which the agency said has no certificate of product notification.

“[The] manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited,” the FDA said.

“Since the abovementioned unnotified cosmetic product has not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety,” it added.

The agency also warned that the product “may pose health risks to consumers.”

“Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals,” the FDA noted.

“The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result in adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock, and organ failure,” it added.

It also warned all concerned establishments not to distribute violative cosmetic products “until they have fully complied with the rules and regulations of the FDA.”

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.