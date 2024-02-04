EZ2 loteng bet collectors, gamblers arrested

The Quezon City Police District over the weekend said 1,783 illegal gamblers including EZ2 bet collectors were arrested in QCPD’s intensified campaign against illegal gambling starting September 2023 to 31 January 2024.

QCPD Director, P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said a total of 639 operations targeting illegal gambling activities such as “Tupada,” “Tong-its,” Mahjong,” “Cara y Cruz,” “Lucky 9,” “Pocker” and illegal number games specifically EZ 2 loteng were executed by various police stations and units within the QCPD. These efforts, he added, led to the confiscation of P271,828.75 bet money and several illegal gambling paraphernalia.

The following police stations top the operations wherein among the 1,783 gamblers, 352 of whom were arrested by the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station 13 under P/Lt. Col. Leonie Ann dela Cruz; 252 by Novaliches PS4 under P/Lt. Col. Reynaldo Vitto; 224 by Batasan PS6 under P/Lt. Col. Jerry Castillo; 136 by Talipapa PS3 under P/Lt. Col. Morgan Aguilar; and 110 by Pasong Putik PS16 under P/Maj. Kenneth Louie Leaño.

The suspects were charged with violation of PD 1602 (Illegal Gambling) before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.