Davao youth advocating Internet safety

While the Internet gives many benefits to children, it can also put them in grave danger

With the Philippines ranked as the number one hotspot when it comes to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, or OSAEC, and child sexual abuse and exploitation materials , students in Davao are speaking up and actively campaigning for digital protection and Internet safety.

“My only hope for digital technology in the future is for it to be utilized properly to achieve a safer and more supportive cyberworld for all of us, most especially for the children who have been a target of online abuse and exploitation,” Clifford, a member of the Association of Youth Child Rights Advocates of Davao City, said.

ACAD is one of the youth groups organized by Save the Children Philippines.

In 2018, the Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime received 579,006 cyber tips for the online sharing, re-sharing, and selling of child sexual abuse images and videos.

In 2019, 418,422 cyber tips were recorded, but 260 percent increase was observed during the start of the lockdown in 2020.

To curb the trend, the Save the Children Philippines advocated for the passage of Republic Act 11930, or the Anti-OSAC-CSAEM Law in 2022 and its implementing rules and regulations in 2023.

“The enactment of the Anti-OSAEC-CSAEM Law is a step towards stronger advocacy for child protection from all forms of violence,” group CEO Atty. Alberto Muyot said.

“We call on the government and all sectors of society to work together in fully implementing the law to strengthen protective and legal services and to ensure that children are safe from OSAEC-CSAEM at all costs,” Muyot added.

Save the Children also implements child rights-based programs such as the Protect Children Philippines Project, where school-based children and communities are trained to advocate and campaign against OSAEC-CSAEM.

Many of those who were trained were able to establish child- and youth-led groups like ACAD, which have become safe spaces for children.