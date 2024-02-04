Davao flood, slide death toll now 8

Eight people were confirmed dead Saturday in Davao de Oro due to the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and low-pressure area severely affecting the Mindanao region.

Fe Maestre of the Davao de Oro provincial government said two additional fatalities, a 98-year-old woman and a man, were logged from the municipalities of Pantukan and Monkayo.

Maestre added that some areas in the Davao region were still submerged in floods as of press time.

The latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed 143,047 families, or 529,583 persons, were adversely affected by the weather systems.

Those affected are from Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region — 10 provinces, 51 cities and municipalities, and 406 barangays.

NDRRMC said the trough of the LPA brought rains until Friday, resulting in flooding and landslides. In all, 45 rain-induced landslides were recorded in the Davao Region and 15 in Caraga.

A total of 4,896 people from the Davao and Caraga regions were preemptively evacuated. The number of persons listed as “displaced” stood at 242,113. Some 150 areas were declared flooded in the two regions and BARMM.

Initial crop damage estimate covered 1,304 hectares. Aid to affected people was at P3,349,266 as of Saturday.