Barking bonanza

Social media is teeming with income opportunities for all. Netizens can earn money through various ways, from buy-and-sell to video postings.

Socmed content creator Jose Marnie Saez of Cavite City is the epitome of easy money for online entertainment videos. He records himself sleeping wearing different outfits, from diapers to Spiderman costumes, and broadcasts live on Facebook.

The effort earns him a cool P30,000 to P50,000 monthly through his millions of viewers, with the very amused ones paying him through gift coins convertible into real cash.

Saez said the very low-energy stunt could earn him as much as P100,000 if he quit his job and focused on doing Facebook Live videos.

The job, however, has its pitfalls. Once, he slept on a sidewalk in a Spiderman costume. Police woke him up and took him to the precinct for violating curfew, KMJS reported. He was freed after profusely apologizing and promising not to repeat the infraction.

Other ways of earning through online content videos are very exhausting.

Mark Adrian Navarro, a senior high school student from Antipolo, Rizal, literally sweats for every virtual coin he earns from viewers of his animal character video on TikTok.

Navarro was aspiring for the coveted lion gift, equivalent to 34,000 coins convertible into P20,000. At first, the trickles of coin gifts motivated him to act like a dog, broadcasting himself live on TikTok. His videos show him wearing his trademark mask at home, school, inside a jeepney, and elsewhere.

When viewers gave him two lion gifts, he screamed and jumped for joy as his hard work finally paid off. He also won the ultimate gift called TikTok Universe, which is equivalent to P30,000. The money was used to pay for his mother’s medical needs and the renovation of the family’s house.

But the exhaustion of barking like a dog soon caught up on Navarro, to the point that he was the one refusing gifts.