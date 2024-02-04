Bangus with microplastics still edible, says BFAR

Following a study that found microplastics in milkfish (bangus) samples in Mindanao, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources declared that the said freshwater fish is still safe to eat.

The agency said that microplastics were already reported present in various locations and food items around the world, including fish, and stressed that concrete evidence of the negative effects of microplastic ingestion is yet to be identified.

“In the Philippines, there are no health advisories raised with regards to bangus consumption that tested positive for microplastics,” BFAR said.

“As there is no concrete evidence of negative effects of microplastic ingestion at the current level of contamination present in our environment, consuming bangus is safe, provided that they are fresh and properly processed or cooked.”

BFAR assured the public that they would work side by side with the Department of Science and Technology concerning studies related to microplastics. DoST funded the study that found microplastics from bangus samples in Mindanao.

The agency also encouraged the public “to recycle or properly and responsibly dispose of plastic materials to minimize plastic pollution in our waters.”

“The DA-BFAR will continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that all fish commodities sold in the markets are safe and free from any harmful substances, which will only be achievable through consistent observance of sustainable aquatic resource management.”

The BFAR urged research institutions and practitioners on Friday to conduct a study on microplastics in fish, as there is no in-depth study on it yet.

BFAR spokesperson Nazer Briguera said that even the World Health Organization has not yet issued standards on microplastic toxicity and its impact on human health.

“We, at BFAR, really urge our research institutions, even international partners, to conduct extensive studies on microplastics.”