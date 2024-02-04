Angono sets cap on waste

The local government of Angono, Rizal came out with a measure setting a cap on waste generated by both commercial and industrial companies.

In a four-page document signed by Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon, municipal administrator Alan Bitong Maniaol said that the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, has already been given an order to strictly implement the Implementing Rules and Regulations of local ordinance on solid waste management.

Maniaol, who is also the concurrent officer-in-charge of MENRO, particularly hinted at Sangguniang Bayan Ordinance 08-561 (Comprehensive Ecological Solid Waste Management System Ordinance of the Municipality of Angono), which created the Municipal Solid Waste Management Board as lead implementer of the local legislation.

Citing Republic Act 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000), Maniaol said that the local government is in the best position to implement environmental laws — “In this case, RA 9003,” Maniaol noted.

Under the revised IRR, commercial, business and industrial companies were told “to separate solid waste into categories of biodegradable (compostable), non-biodegradable (recyclable) and special waste (non-recyclable).”

More than the need to segregate, Maniaol emphasized stipulations placing a limit on garbage generated on a daily basis — “and anything beyond the cap would mean non-collection from the local government’s garbage collector.”

“In case a commercial establishment generates more than 120 kilograms of waste, commercial and business establishments are required to engage the service of a private hauler.”

As for the factories and other similar industries, the municipality has placed a maximum of 240 kilograms per day — “If the volume of their (industries) waste exceeds the limit provided under the IRR, solid waste disposal becomes their responsibility.”

While the strict implementation of the IRR also covers domestic households, Maniaol said that residential areas remain the priority of the local government insofar as garbage collection is concerned.

He, however, clarified that local folks are also bound to follow the ordinance, particularly on the need to segregate household garbage — “Unsegregated garbage will not be collected and violators will be penalized.”

Accordingly, MENRO personnel, together with the Angono Public Information Office, has reportedly been on a relentless information dissemination drive even before the local council approved the ordinance in January last year.

“We have been regularly doing rounds, conducting seminars and symposiums, disseminating flyers and literally barking from one street to another just to make sure local folks are made aware about the ordinance and the consequences of non-compliance to the simple task of segregation,” Maniaol said.

The ordinance provides monetary penalty and imprisonment for defiant locals.

According to data, the town is generating an estimated 1,380 tons of garbage on a monthly basis – or an equivalent expenditure amounting to roughly P3.84 million.