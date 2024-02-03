The wind of change is starting to blow in Philippine basketball.

Since the appointment of Erika Dy as executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, there have been fresh hopes and renewed optimism among basketball-loving Filipinos.

The 41-year-old Dy hit the ground running.

In fact, there was no honeymoon period as she immediately spearheaded the plotting of a roadmap that aimed to lead the Filipinos back to the Summer Games for the first time since 1972.

No, she didn’t chart her own program. Instead, she revisited all the best practices done by the previous Gilas Pilipinas coaches, from Rajko Toroman to Norman Black, Tab Baldwin and Chot Reyes, before coming up with a system that is sustainable and realistic for the players, coaches, and other stakeholders to follow.

To implement the program, the federation hired the brightest mind in Philippine basketball — Tim Cone.

There was no doubt that Cone was the most logical choice to handle the national squad as he is the most decorated mentor in the country with 25 titles, including a pair of grand slams, in the Philippine Basketball Association.

He also enjoys the love, support, and respect of the local basketball community after leading the country to a historic performance in the 19th Asian Games in China last year.

With Cone around, everything was simple.

He tapped the best Filipino basketball players in the country regardless of their affiliations. Among those who got the nod were PBA stars like Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo and June Mar Fajardo, as well as the stars of the Japan B. League like Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo.

For good measure, he drafted University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao with Justin Brownlee as a naturalized player after getting cleared by the International Basketball Federation.

Before, the announcement of the final roster was like a reality show, with fans not knowing who would be in or out until the end of a major tournament.

Now, the federation appeared to have learned its lesson as it just came with a simple press statement to announce the appointment of Cone, Richard del Rosario as team manager and the 12 players who were chosen to represent the country in the 2024 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Cone said he doesn’t want to come up with a big pool. Instead, he wants the 12 players to stay together until the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in June and, hopefully, the Paris Olympics next year and the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027.

Cone had proven that keeping it simple is the way to come up with a solid team.

During his time with Alaska, all he had was the core of Jojo Lastimosa, Johnny Abarrientos, Poch Juinio and Bong Hawkins. Their import in Sean Chambers wasn’t as flashy as other former National Basketball Association standouts, but he got the job done as he led the Milkmen to multiple titles.

Now, at Barangay Ginebra, everything is simple as well.

He has the core of Thompson, LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, and Christian Standhardinger. If Brownlee hadn’t tested positive for a banned substance in the aftermath of the Asian Games, he could have returned for another tour of duty and reinforced the Kings to yet another title in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup.

Cone’s simplicity was on full display during the Asian Games.

Instead of wearing a designer outfit, the 61-year-old American just kept it simple by rocking a blue collared shirt with “Philippines” printed on the chest. When the Filipinos won the historic title, Cone quietly stepped aside and let the players savor the sweetness of their triumph.

True enough, the wind of change is starting to blow in Philippine basketball.

With proven workhorses like Dy and Cone running the affairs of the national squad, it seems that there will be less stress, less drama, and more positive results in Philippine basketball.

After all, basketball-loving Filipinos want results — not divas.