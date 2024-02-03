Stop engaging with loan sharks - DSWD warns 4Ps beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, through the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program's National Program Management Office, reminded all 4Ps beneficiaries over the weekend to stop engaging with loan sharks or pawning their cash cards.

“Nag-iispot check kami during the family development sessions na dapat dala nila [4Ps beneficiaries] ang ATM, dahil bawal yun. They can be delisted from the program,(We conduct spot check during family development sessions that they [4Ps beneficiaries] should bring their ATM, because that is not allowed. They can be delisted from the program.),” Director Gemma Gabuya, 4Ps program manager said.

Gabuya also reminded 4Ps beneficiaries that they should become model citizens who follow the rules of the program because they can be delisted for misbehavior after three warnings if proven that they are pawning their cash cards to loan sharks.

“You have to take care of the resources of the government…ikaw dapat ang nag-momodel kung ano ang mukha ng programa,(You have to take care of the resources of the government… you should be the one who models the face of the program.)” she said.

Currently, the 4Ps NPMO has made recommendations to amend Republic Act No. 11310 or the 4Ps Law by including provisions to penalize loan sharks and the pawning of cash cards.

The 4Ps is the national poverty reduction strategy and a human capital investment program of the Philippine government that provides conditional cash transfer to improve the health, nutrition, and the education of children aged 0-18.