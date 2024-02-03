SM Foundation wins Anvil

The SM Foundation, known for its dedication to social development, clinched two prestigious Silver Anvil Awards at the recent 59th Anvil Awards.

Recognized as the “Oscars of PR,” the awards are presented by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines to honor excellence in the field.

The achievements of SM Group’s social good arm were celebrated in the PR Tool categories of Publication and Multimedia, serving as a source of inspiration for their continued commitment to exemplary development communication.

These awards fuel the foundation’s drive to further strengthen engagement with stakeholders, fortifying its mission to inspire positive change and spread social good in grassroots communities.

The meticulous selection process for the Anvil Awards involves a comprehensive assessment by seasoned PR professionals and a distinguished multisectoral jury.

This rigorous evaluation underscores the credibility and prestige associated with these accolades, emphasizing the commitment to excellence in public relations practices.