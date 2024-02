LATEST

PBBM, Laurel interact with land owners in Pampanga

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. interact with land owners after the former delivered his speech during a ceremonial harvesting event and distribution of assistance at Brgy. Mandili, Candaba, Pampanga on 3 February 2024. They also awarded a cheque to a multi-purpose cooperative during the event.