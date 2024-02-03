Palawan gov't distributes 'payao' to 138 fishermen

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A total of 138 members from various fisherfolk associations in Palawan benefited from the fish aggregating device project distributed in the last quarter of the previous year, the provincial government reported.

Palawan government spokesperson Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said Saturday that the fish entrapment contraption were provided through the Livelihood Project Management Unit under the administration of Governor Dennis Socrates.

"The Palawan provincial government has successfully distributed payao devices to this number of fishermen in small-scale fishing communities in the province to help them improve their livelihood," he said.

Some of the fishermen belong to Bantulan Fisherfolks Association in Taytay, the Samahan ng Maliliit na Mangingisda ng Brgy. Teneguiban in El Nido, the Ipilan Fisherfolks Association, and the Calasaguen Fisherfolks Association in Brooke’s Point.

Augustus Avillanosa, in charge of the project, said the payao attracts pelagic fish such as tuna and mackerel. Through this initiative, fishermen can increase their catch and improve their economic status.

"The payao is a permanent or semi-permanent structure used to attract fish in the open sea. It serves as a gathering point to increase the variety of fish in one location," explained Avillanosa.

He also emphasized the significant help that "payao" provides to small-scale fishermen, reducing the long hours spent fishing and the expenses incurred on fuel for searching fishing grounds.

"This is one way to increase the fish supply in our market and help vendors earn additional income. The project's goal is to boost income and improve the lives of fishermen," he added.

He said the Payao Project by LPMU began in 2022 as part of Governor Socrates' commitment to provide livelihood assistance to the people of Palawan, particularly small-scale fishermen.