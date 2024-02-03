Onion supply enough, says DA

Amid earlier reports of armyworm infestations in several areas in Central Luzon, the Department of Agriculture on Friday assured that the country can expect a good harvest and a sufficient supply of onions this year.

According to Agriculture Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Arnel de Mesa, the army infestation, locally known as harabas, has modestly affected its yield but was able to mitigate its impacts due to the pro-active efforts of the national and local governments, saying that “we’re expecting positive production for the year.”

De Mesa said that reports from the Provincial Agriculture Office revealed that only eight percent of the total onion production area was affected as the agency is stepping up its measures to increase the country’s production of quality onions, including partnering with LGUs to implement information awareness and training programs to farmers.

To recall, DA Assistant Secretaries Danny Atayde and Genevieve Guevarra, along with Bureau of Plant Industry Director Glenn Panganiban and Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service Director Junibert De Sagun, visited onion-producing areas in Bongabon and Rizal in Nueva Ecija to observe the ongoing harvest and discuss ways to aid its farmers.

They stressed the importance of monitoring onion farms to immediately address any production challenges that may affect their harvest quality and volume.

“We will also assist onion growers of Nueva Ecija in securing a Philippine Good Agricultural Practices certificate to enable them to access more markets,” Panganiban said.

According to the DA, Nueva Ecija, a major grower of onions in Central Luzon, has over 10,500 hectares of white bulbs.

“Nationwide, the volume of production for 2024 is projected at more than 300,000 metric tons,” said the DA.

“Aside from the regular information campaign carried out by the Regional Crop Protection Center, BPI will hold training programs on integrated pest management, efficient use of biocontrol agents, and judicious use of farm inputs, including fertilizer and pesticides,” it added.

Meantime, the DA imposed in January an importation ban on onion until May, which may be extended to July, depending on whether its domestic harvest is sufficient to meet local demands.

The action was taken following agriculture chief Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.’s meeting with the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc., where the rise in onion domestic supply and the arrival of the delayed onion shipment were discussed.