Occidental Mindoro hogs ASF-free

The Department of Agriculture on Friday announced that the latest analysis of blood samples from pigs in some towns in Occidental Mindoro tested negative for African Swine Fever.

In a statement, the DA’s Bureau of Animal Industry said that Occidental Mindoro implemented meat inspection checkpoints last week and quarantined producers after declaring an ASF outbreak in the towns of San Jose, Santa Cruz and Rizal.

“The latest blood tests were conducted to secure Recognition of Active Surveillance on ASF, which shows there aren’t any active cases of ASF in a specified place,” said the DA.

“The tests, conducted at the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, confirmed the absence of ASF in the local pig population,” it added.