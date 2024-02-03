Marcos: Record-high palay output in 2023 helped reduce rice imports

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday lauded the country’s record-high palay (unhusked rice) production last year, which he said helped reduce rice importation.

Marcos, speaking at the ceremonial palay harvesting and distribution of various assistance in Candaba, Pampanga, said the record-high rice volume contributed to the overall production value in the country’s agriculture and fisheries sectors to P1.763 trillion in 2023 — higher than the P1.757 trillion level in 2022.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority in January showed the Philippines registered a production volume of 20.06 million MT of palay in 2023 — the highest harvest of the country’s national staple.

Marcos said the 2023 palay production is 1.5 percent higher than the 19.76 million MT rice production in 2022.

Last year’s palay harvest translates to 13.2 million MT of rice, which allowed the country to reduce rice import volume to 3.5 million MT from 3.8 million MT in 2022.

Marcos attributed the increase in rice production to the government’s distribution of high-quality seedlings and fertilizers to local farmers.

The President bared the government’s plan to develop new varieties of palay that will be resilient to the changing weather conditions in the country.

“Ilan sa mga hakbang na ginagawa natin ngayon ay ang paglikha ng mga binhing umaayon sa pabagu-bagong klima, gayun din ang pagsasagawa ng climate risk assessments para sa mga nasalantang pamayanan (Some of the steps we are currently undertaking is the development of seeds that can adapt to the changing climate, as well as the conduct of climate risk assessments for the affected communities),” he said.

The government allocated about P31 billion for this year’s implementation of the National Rice Program which will improve production support, extension services, research and development, and irrigation network services in the country.

Marcos assured the farmers of continuous assistance and support from the government.

During his visit to Pampanga, Marcos led assistance distribution to more than 12,000 farmers.

Members of farmers’ cooperatives and associations or FCAs likewise received hauling trucks, bags of certified inbred rice seeds, financial assistance, fertilizer discount vouchers and a warehouse with a mechanical dryer.