LATEST

Laurel welcomes PBBM in Pampanga

LOOK: Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. welcomed the arrival of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a ceremonial mechanized harvesting event and assistance distribution in Brgy. Mandili, Candaba, Pampanga on 3 February 2024. The Agriculture secretary also guided the President through a rice field to showcase the combine rice harvester machine used by the farmers.