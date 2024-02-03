Indian with lascivious conduct case collared

Police arrested an Indian national listed as Asia’s most wanted in Barangay Bagumbayan, Pililla, Rizal Thursday evening.

The suspect was identified as alias Ajay, 28, a resident of Plaza Aldea, Tanay, Rizal.

Alias Ajay was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Lourdes Santos Mendoza of Siniloan, Laguna Regional Trial Court Branch 166 for three counts of lascivious conduct with no bail recommended.

Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Felipe Maraggun said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Pililla Municipal Police Station under its “Toda Anti-Crime Watch” program with the help of the community and the local government unit.

“The enhanced Patrolya sa Bayan had a significant impact on operations of our policemen in Rizal province to combat illegal activities and hold accountable those who are hiding from the law with the help of different sectors of society,” Maraggun said.