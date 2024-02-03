DPWH completes 6 infra projects in Pangasinan

The Department of Public Works and Highways said Friday that has completed six infrastructure projects in Pangasinan.

Among the finished infrastructure include a flood control structure, road improvements, and public buildings in Urdaneta City, and the towns of Natividad Pozzorubio and San Nicolas.

The DPWH also completed a 595-meter flood control structure along the Viray River in Barangay Batchelor East in Natividad. The project was built in the amount of P33.6 million,

Asphalt overlay projects were also implemented along a 1.9-kilometer portion of Barangay Anonas Road and a 1.3-kilometer section through Barangays Nancayasan, Urdaneta City and Barangay Binonan, Pozzorubio.

Moreover, three P10.7-million multi-purpose buildings were also completed in San Nicolas, Pangasinan, specifically in San Jose Elementary School, San Rafael Elementary School, and Sta. Maria National High School.

"The completed buildings can be transformed into educational or communal hubs for holding various affairs for students and residents alike," the DPWH said.

The completed projects are funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.