Davao Oro death toll at 6

DAVAO CITY — The Davao de Oro Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office reported on Friday that the death toll from the floods and landslides in the province has climbed to six while seven were reported injured and one reported missing.

In a statement, the PDRRMO identified the fatalities as Mimai Pagantupan, from Andap, New Bataan, who died from drowning; and Jerlyn Lada, Virginia Buhian and Andoy Ananias — all from Maragusan town and were victims of landslides.

The two other fatalities were Marcilla Bantasan, from Compostela town who slipped and drowned in the river and Junjun Romagos from New Bataan, who also died in a landslide.

Latest data from the PDRRMO showed that some 111 barangays in the province are affected by the heavy rains brought by the trough of a low-pressure area and around 13,771 families or 49,921 persons were also directly affected by floods and landslides.

Last month, the entire province of Davao de Oro was placed under a state of calamity due to landslides and floods triggered by a shear line affecting around 200,000 persons.

Meantime, the Office of the Civil Defense in Davao Region said that the region is in a bad situation particularly those living in Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte and Davao City.

OCD-11 director Ednar Dayanghirang, however, stressed that despite the difficult situation, the deaths, affected population and physical injuries were minimal compared to previous years.

As of Friday, Dayanghirang said around 278,072 families in 262 barangays were displaced in the Davao region and of the number of families affected, 12,978 are currently at 183 evacuation centers in the region.