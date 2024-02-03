CHEd commish’s appointment questioned

Task Force Kasanag has questioned before the Office of the Ombudsman the reappointment of Ronald Adamat as a commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education, or CHEd, despite the numerous charges he is facing.

Adamat has assumed the chairmanship of the boards of regents of several schools under a CHEd memorandum dated 9 January 2024.

The schools are the Josefina H. Cerilles State College, Jose Rizal Memorial State University, Bukidnon State University, Northern Bukidnon State College, Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology and the Northeastern Mindanao State University.

He took over the positions of Jo Mark Libre after the latter’s dismissal as CHEd commissioner.

“As you may be aware, Commissioner Adamat is facing numerous charges as well. In 2022, Commissioner Adamat was found administratively liable by the Office of the President for grave misconduct, causing undue injury under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service,” TFK chairperson John Chiong said in his letter to the Ombudsman.

“This decision was documented in a comprehensive 10-page decision by former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea,” Chiong said, adding that Adamat also has a pending case for graft filed by TFK before the Ombudsman.

“The reappointment of an individual previously found culpable of grave misconduct not only jeopardizes the interests of the service mandated by law but also undermines the trust and confidence vested in the Commission on Higher Education by the Filipino people,” he said.

TFK sought Adamat’s dismissal to “preserve the integrity of the higher education sector.”