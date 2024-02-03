Bangus still edible, says BFAR

After a recent study funded by the DOST’s National Research Council of the Philippines that traced the presence of microplastics in milkfish (bangus) in Mindanao, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said the mentioned freshwater fish is still safe for human consumption.

The agency said that microplastics were already reported to be present in various locations and food items around the world, including fish, and stressed that concrete evidence of the negative effects of microplastic ingestion is yet to be identified.

“In the Philippines, there are no health advisories raised with regards to bangus consumption that tested positive for microplastics,” said BFAR.

“As there is no concrete evidence of negative effects of microplastic ingestion at the current level of contamination present in our environment, consuming bangus is safe, provided that they are fresh and properly processed or cooked.”

BFAR assured the public that they would work side by side with the science and technology department concerning studies related to microplastics.

The agency also encouraged the public 'to recycle or properly and responsibly dispose of plastic materials to minimize plastic pollution in our waters.’

“The DA-BFAR will continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that all fish commodities sold in the markets are safe and free from any harmful substances, which will only be achievable through consistent observance of sustainable aquatic resource management.”

Call for in-depth studies

The BFAR urged research institutions and practitioners on Friday to conduct a study on microplastics in fish, as there is no in-depth study on it yet.

“Our current situation on microplastics, even if we check the literature online, there is no in-depth study yet,” BFAR spokesperson Nazer Briguera said in an interview with Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon when asked what the agency’s next steps are after microplastics were reported to be present in bangus harvested in Mindanao.

He said that even the World Health Organization has not yet issued standards on microplastic toxicity and its impact on human health.

“We at BFAR really urge our research institutions, even international partners, to conduct extensive studies on microplastics.”