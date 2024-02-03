Air purifiers for OFW Lounge donated

OFW Partylist Representative Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino visited the OFW Lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 and turned over four units of high-grade plasma air purifiers to improve the indoor air quality of the lounge in appreciation of the hard work and dedication of OFWs.

Magsino stated that this initiative is in line with her support — which she highlighted during the September 2023 budget deliberation in the House of Representatives — for the establishment of OFW lounges in all international airports around the country.

To further prove her commitment, she filed House Resolution 1305, which requested an inquiry into the establishment of OFW lounges, in September 2023.

The OFW lounge was officially opened last 16 January in a collaborative effort between the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration of the Department of Migrant Workers, the Manila International Airport Authority, the OFW Partylist, and the House Leadership under Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.