8 dead, over 143k Mindanao families affected by 'Amihan,' LPA trough

The latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that 143,047 families have been affected by the combined effects brought by the northeast monsoon and the low-pressure area trough over the Mindanao region.

In a situation report released on Saturday, the agency recorded 529,583 affected persons in four regions, namely: Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, covering 10 provinces, 51 cities and municipalities and 406 barangays.

“The trough of the LPA continued to bring light to heavy rains until 02 February 2024. This resulted in flooding and landslide incidents in some areas in Mindanao,” the report said, citing 45 rain-induced landslides recorded in the Davao region and 15 in Caraga.

A total of 4,896 people from the Davao and Caraga regions were preemptively evacuated, while 242,113 were tallied as persons displaced.

One hundred fifty-three flooded areas were also recorded in the two regions and BARMM. Other related incidents were registered at 60, which were mostly rain-induced landslides.

Damaged houses were at 36, with 25 totally damaged and 11 partially damaged.

There were nine damaged schools recorded.

The Amihan and shear line damage to agricultural infrastructure, machinery and equipment, as well as the cost of damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries, are yet to be determined, but the report said 1,304 hectares of crops were affected.

Eight dead

The Davao de Oro Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office reported that the number of fatalities in the province is now at eight.

In an interview with Super Radyo Davao, Information Officer of Davao de Oro Fe Maestre said the two additional casualties were from the municipalities of Pantukan and Monkayo — a 98-year-old woman who was buried in a landslide, and a man killed due to flooding in Brgy. Kingking, Pantukan.

Some areas in Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental and Davao City are still submerged in floods.

As of writing, the estimated cost of assistance provided to the affected population amounted to P3,349,266, the majority coming from local government funds.