OFW Party-list donates air purifiers to improve NAIA lounge

OFW Party-list Representative Marissa "Del Mar" Magsino visited the OFW Lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. The party-list lawmaker donated four units of high-grade plasma air purifiers to improve the indoor air quality in the lounge in appreciation for the hard work and dedication of all OFWs.

Magsino stated that this initiative is in line with her support—which she highlighted during the September 2023 budget deliveration in the House of Representatives—for the establishment of OFW lounges in all international airports around the country. To further prove her commitment, she filed House Resolution 1305, which requested an inquiry into the establishment of OFW lounges, in September 2023.

The OFW lounge was officially opened on 16 January 2024, in a collaborative effort between the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the OFW Party-list, and the House Leadership under Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

“We are glad that a daily average of one thousand (1,000) overseas Filipino workers are able to use the OFW Lounge and are being served with free food and drinks, essential amenities, Wi-Fi connectivity, charging docks, power outlets, and a paging system. It was a dream turned into reality as the OFW Party List worked closely with OWWA, DMW, MIAA, and DOTr from September 2023 to January 2024 on the preparations for and renovations of the OFW Lounges in NAIA Terminals 1 and 3. Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa masisipag na opisyal at kawani ng mga ahensyang ito na sineryoso ang panawagan na magkaroon ng magandang espasyo para sa ating mga OFWs sa ating airport, Rep. Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino said.

During her visit, Magsino was accompanied by MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio, DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Cauna, and other officials from MIAA and OWWA.

The MIAA has also designated a 270-square-meter OFW lounge in NAIA Terminal 3, which is currently being renovated by OWWA and DMW.