Ilocos Sur solon lauds school calendar reversion

VIGAN CITY — Ilocos Sur Representative Ronald Singson has commended the Department of Education’s announcement that the school calendar will gradually revert to the old school calendar starting next school year.

During the meeting conducted by the Committee on Basic Education, DepEd Director Leila Areola has confirmed that the department has drafted an amendment to DepEd Order 22, s. 2023, which refers to the official calendar and schedule of activities for school year 2023-2024.

“We welcome this pronouncement by the DepEd as we have long been clamoring to have the school calendar be reverted to its pre-pandemic schedule. Moreover, given that this is a matter of great importance, we urge the department to fast-track the finalization of the guidelines for the reversion to the old June-March school calendar,” Singson said.

To recall, the Committee on Basic Education has approved the consolidation of various measures, including Singson’s House Bill 8508, into a House resolution expressing the sense of the House that the academic calendar be adjusted to the old academic calendar, which starts in June and ends in March.

Earlier, Singson filed HB 8508, which seeks to establish the first Monday of June of every year as the start of the academic year, harmonizing the opening of the academic year for all Philippine schools, citing the need to set a school calendar that is most beneficial to learners.