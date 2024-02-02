High hopes for ‘Itik Pinas’

Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija — To keep up with the growing demand for duck eggs and duck products, the Central Luzon State University is pushing for the adoption of the Itik Pinas breed to duck farmers.

According to CLSU College of Agriculture Assistant Professor II Jean Karla Julian, duck farming is the second biggest poultry farming in the country, next to chicken farming. The official cited that ducks are in high demand due to their eggs and meat.

“There is a need to focus on duck farming to increase production. Itik Pinas, a genetically superior breeder duck, was developed to address concerns about the quantity, quality, and consistency of duck egg production in the country,” Julian said.

For the adoption of the IP into the poultry farming industry, the initiative falls under the Industry Strategic Science and Technology Program of the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development.